Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBD stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The business had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLBD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

