BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 17,108 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Revolve Group worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212,914 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $2,074,617.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.