BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 238,146 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1,128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.30% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,859 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 831.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 325,585 shares in the last quarter.

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

