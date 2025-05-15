BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.26% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

VRDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.57. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

