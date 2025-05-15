BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

