BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Monro were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,899,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 929,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,193,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 302,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 253,518 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Monro Stock Up 1.6%

Monro stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $388.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

