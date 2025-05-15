BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 34,943 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.17% of Banc of California worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

