BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 355 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GitLab were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $53.43 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other GitLab news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,734 shares of company stock worth $14,879,081. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

