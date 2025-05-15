BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 83,715 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

