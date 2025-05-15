BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 86,101 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

