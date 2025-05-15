BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

