BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 502.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BCE were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,292,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,465,000 after buying an additional 2,322,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,262,000 after buying an additional 3,624,953 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,551,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,796,000 after buying an additional 1,814,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,073,000 after buying an additional 411,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,398,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,573,000 after buying an additional 8,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:BCE opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

