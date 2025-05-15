BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.6%

BBW opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

