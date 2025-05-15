BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.53% of Caleres worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

