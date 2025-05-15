BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2,905.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,630,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,031,000 after buying an additional 234,237 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,024,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,775,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,492,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,266,000 after purchasing an additional 268,617 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

