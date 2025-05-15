BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 164.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,719 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.9%

SITE opened at $124.55 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

