BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.47 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Crown were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crown alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 2.4%

Crown stock opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.