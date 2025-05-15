BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.53 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

