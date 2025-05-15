BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tenable were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,641,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,629,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

