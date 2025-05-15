BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 487.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000.

NYSEARCA EWI opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $46.41.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

