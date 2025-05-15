BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celsius were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,094 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Celsius by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celsius by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,347,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 183,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.94 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.