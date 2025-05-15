BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,975,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.19. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

