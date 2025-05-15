BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Valvoline by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,114 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $35,051,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Valvoline by 697.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.