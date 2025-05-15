BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $3.65 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Informatica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Informatica by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 646.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.62.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

