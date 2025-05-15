BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $4.27 Million in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NuScale Power by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $7,628,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 135,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:SMR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.62.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $589,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,323. This represents a 41.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,898. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.