BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $4.33 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

