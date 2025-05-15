BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.54% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ODP alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ODP by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $543.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $43.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on ODP

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.