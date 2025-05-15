BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 10,526 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $528.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.20. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

