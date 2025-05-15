BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 134,467 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.35% of Sally Beauty worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.1%

SBH opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBH

About Sally Beauty

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.