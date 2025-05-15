BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 13,724 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 190.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in FirstService were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1,451.8% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

