BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 78,306 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.49% of Canadian Solar worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

