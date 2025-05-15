BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 143,808.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,079 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,405,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,842,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP opened at $48.90 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.89%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.