BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,497 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,992 shares of company stock worth $2,673,620. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.