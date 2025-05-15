BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 224,405 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,131,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 637,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

