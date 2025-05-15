BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

