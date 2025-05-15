BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 115,419 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.