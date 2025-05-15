BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 173,956 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,956 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.48% of Pacira BioSciences worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.56. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

