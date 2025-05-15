BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.45. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

