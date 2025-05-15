BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BROS opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.65, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

