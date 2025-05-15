BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,292,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,902,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,607,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $84.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

