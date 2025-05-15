BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Root by 651.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Root by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC bought a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, Director Doug Ulman sold 2,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,175. The trade was a 24.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 1,144 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $153,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,659,366.25. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,659 shares of company stock worth $31,748,719. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

