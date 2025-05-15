BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Toro were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toro by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toro by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TTC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.