Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
