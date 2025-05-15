Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

DRUG stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.46 and a beta of -5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

