Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

