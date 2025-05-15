Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $29.85

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of COLB stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,742,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,667,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,222,000 after acquiring an additional 351,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after buying an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,527,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,791,000 after buying an additional 1,012,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,947,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

