Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Price Target at $5.19

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,035.29. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,198 shares of company stock valued at $748,796 over the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 660.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 333.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.