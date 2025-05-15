Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $83.71

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,576 shares of company stock worth $6,430,196 in the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,577 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,887,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 445,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

