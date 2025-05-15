Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CVGW opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.98 million, a PE ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Browne bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,968. This trade represents a 357.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,941.10. The trade was a 4.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

