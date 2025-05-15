Capital Square LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

